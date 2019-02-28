Ceon Broughton allegedly had a history of giving women drugs and filming them.

Man convicted of manslaughter of Holby City actor's daughter had history of filming women taking drugs

Louella Fletcher-Michie's on-off boyfriend also had an interest in images of "death" which he kept on his phone, it was claimed.

Miss Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City star John Michie, took class A party drug 2-CP at Bestival in Dorset on September 10 2017, and died in woodland an hour before her 25th birthday.

A jury convicted Broughton, 30, of her manslaughter and supplying the party drug following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

The court heard that Broughton had ignored pleas from Miss Fletcher-Michie's family to get her medical help and he filmed her even after she was dead.

Jurors were unaware that during the trial prosecutors sought to submit further evidence which they alleged revealed Broughton's "pattern of behaviour" and supported their case.

During legal arguments held in the jury's absence, prosecutor William Mousley QC said two short video clips were found on Broughton's phone showing him giving drugs to a woman and "exhorting her to take more".

The clips played in court, taken in Toronto, Canada, in April 2017, showed an unnamed woman being offered a substance on a spoon by Broughton which she sniffed.

In one clip Broughton said: "No, no, you have to do more." The woman snorted from the spoon again.

The court also heard that a woman named Paulina Aberg, who lives in Sweden, claimed Broughton photographed her after she banged her head while taking drugs.

"The defendant gave what is described as a whole lot of drugs to a girlfriend as a result of which she suffered a bad reaction, falling and hurting herself," Mr Mousley said.

He said Ms Aberg found an image of her on Broughton's phone which she deleted.

"She also says over and above that specific incident that she was aware that the defendant had images of people suffering, including suffering death, on his phone in which he appeared to have some interest," he added.

Mr Mousley said the potential evidence was "capable of establishing a pattern of behaviour which supported the prosecution case".

Broughton's lawyer, Stephen Kamlish QC, said Ms Aberg's claims about her fall were "not true".

"Whether or not the defendant was with her when it happened, he didn't know she was hurt because she has to tell him," Mr Kamlish said.

He said there was evidence that Broughton offered to get her help, adding that Ms Aberg was "full of resentment" towards him.

Mr Kamlish argued the evidence might make the jury think Broughton "took an unhealthy pleasure in Louella's suffering", which had "never" been the case.

He said Miss Fletcher-Michie had wanted to take drugs at Bestival and Broughton had admitted providing her with some on a previous occasion.

"This has never been the case of the defendant forcing drugs on anyone, they go off to take drugs together because she wants to," he added.

"Neither the footage or Ms Aberg's evidence prove that they didn't buy themselves their own drugs sometimes."

Mr Kamlish also questioned why it was "relevant" whether somebody might take a "morbid interest" in the images Ms Aberg described.

In a written ruling given to the Press Association, judge Mr Justice Goose said he rejected the bad character application but made no decision on the "truth or credibility" of the evidence.

He said the video clips "offer little, if anything to assist the jury" because the type and supply of the drug being offered was unclear.

The judge added there was "no doubt the deceased wanted to take drugs" at Bestival and Broughton had already admitted supplying drugs to her in June 2017.

Justice Goose said Ms Aberg's statement had come too late to "be fair to the defence" and investigating her claims would "delay this trial substantially".

Press Association