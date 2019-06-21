Man 'consumed with anger and jealousy' found guilty of murdering his estranged wife

FARMER Andrew Hooper has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in a shooting as she sat in her Range Rover outside her home.

FARMER Andrew Hooper has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in a shooting as she sat in her Range Rover outside her home.

Hooper, 46, who showed no emotion at the unanimous verdict, will be sentenced on Friday afternoon at Birmingham Crown Court.

He suffered severe facial injuries and lost the ability to speak after turning his shotgun on himself after the attack on Cheryl Hooper in Newport, Shropshire, in January last year.

Prosecutors had told the court that Hooper, known as Jack, had "murder in his eyes" when he deliberately shot his 51-year-old wife.

Cheryl Hooper died in a shooting outside her home in Newport, Shropshire Photo credit: West Mercia Police/PA Wire

The Crown said he deliberately shot her in the neck from about 1.5 metres away because he was "consumed with anger and jealousy" after she left him at the end of 2017.

Following the verdict, it emerged that Hooper was given a suspended sentence in 2004 after breaking into his first wife's home and threatening to kill her.

Prosecutor David Mason QC told the court: "This defendant, after they had separated, broke into her house one night armed with a knife and surgical gloves, and threatened to kill her and her new partner.

"That's the only conviction he has. He was prosecuted for aggravated burglary but in fact pleaded guilty to an affray and received a suspended sentence."

Press Association