Man completes six-year challenge to park in every space at his local supermarket

Gareth Wild shared his best tips for parking enthusiasts after completing the car park challenge.

Max McLean

A man has gone viral on social media after completing a six-year challenge to park in every car parking space at his local Sainsbury’s.

Gareth Wild, 39, from Bromley, south-east London, said he decided to take on the challenge at the Walters Yard location after noticing his preference for certain spots.

“For the last six years I’ve kept a spreadsheet listing every parking spot I’ve used at the local supermarket in a bid to park in them all,” he tweeted.

“This week I completed my Magnum Opus!”

“It kind of feels like the old Panini sticker albums, but a really boring version of it,” the production director told the PA news agency.

“There’s only so many parking spaces, why not try and get them all?

“It’s a collector’s thing I suppose.”

What followed was a thorough mapping of the 211 spots available to him – with disability spaces and motorcycle bays excluded – dividing the spaces into categories A-F.

Mr Wild completed his challenge on Saturday April 24 by slotting his Skoda Octavia into F20, which he described as “a pig to get in”.

He added: “I don’t want to make out this was too big a deal, but there was a moment of elation.


