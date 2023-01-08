| 7.3°C Dublin

Man claims €111k stolen from him in strip club after his drink was spiked

Up to 10 men have claimed similar things have happened to them

Clodagh Meaney

A man has claimed that €111,000 (£98,000) was stolen from his bank account after he had his drink spiked at a strip club in London.

Vanity Bar and Nightclub, Carlisle St, Soho, is now facing closure after a string of incidents at the venue. Police have called for their license to be suspended pending investigation.

