Man claims €111k stolen from him in strip club after his drink was spiked

A man has claimed that €111,000 (£98,000) was stolen from his bank account after he had his drink spiked at a strip club in London.

Vanity Bar and Nightclub, Carlisle St, Soho, is now facing closure after a string of incidents at the venue. Police have called for their license to be suspended pending investigation.

Ten men have reported that following visits to the London club they have had a combined £250,000 (€283,500) robbed from their bank accounts.

According to MyLondon, a man who visited the club on November 26, 2022 said he woke up on the street near his home with no recollection of how he got there. He said his only memory from the evening was when he visited Vanity and bought a drink.

After he checked his account, more than £19,000 (€21,500) was missing after it was sent to a number of unknown bank accounts.

A report into the incident by Westminster City Council read: “The male recalls entering Vanity and purchasing a drink. The male has no recollection after this point. The victim came around the next day and was in a street near to his home address.”

“The victim has checked his bank and found approximately £3,000 payments were taken by Vanity over four transactions.

“There were numerous other transactions made to different people and companies to the approximate value of £16,000.

“Four transactions of £3,000 saw the victim pushed into his overdraft, at which point three £500 transactions took place from other accounts.”

Another victim reported that £98,000 had been transferred out of his accounts, with another man reporting £37,500 had been taken from his account.

Two further victims had £30,000 taken from multiple accounts.

In a police report into the incident, PC Steve Muldoon said: “The victim woke up the next day and was in a street near his home address and he subsequently checked Google Maps and found he was at Vanity and then left approximately two hours after arriving.

“He found himself at a location on Google Maps showing a car wash where he was for nearly two and a half hours.

“He was then dropped near his home. Google Maps has this down as a route he was driven. The victim does not know how he arrived at these locations or how he has returned home.”

A full review of the club is set to take place at a Westminster City Council licensing meeting on Monday, January 9.