Sunday 11 February 2018

Man charged with murdering his daughter (8)

Mylee Billingham, left, died on Saturday night. Her father, Bill Billingham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder
Mylee Billingham, left, died on Saturday night. Her father, Bill Billingham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder
The father of an eight-year-old girl who was stabbed to death has been charged with her murder, West Midlands Police said.

Mylee Billingham was found with knife wounds at the Walsall home of her father, William Billingham, at around 9.15pm on January 20.

Eight-year-old Mylee Billingham. Photo: Family Handout/PA
She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

A post-mortem examination found the girl died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Billingham, 54, who is also known as Bill, was arrested after the incident and taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

He was discharged on Friday and taken into police custody, before being charged on Saturday with Mylee's murder and for "making threats to kill".

Billingham, of Valley View in Brownhills, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on February 12.

West Midlands Police said: "Police are continuing to support Mylee's family at this tragic time and are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."

