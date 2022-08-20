Man charged with murder of elderly Irishman Thomas O’Halloran in London is remanded in custody

Artist sketch of Lee Byer (44) appearing in court over the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran. Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

A picture of Thomas O'Halloran left with floral tributes outside Perivale Tesco, Greenford, where the 87-year-old used to play his accordion. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A man charged with the murder of 87-year-old Irishman Thomas O’Halloran, who was stabbed in the chest in a “vicious attack” while sitting on his mobility scooter in London, has been remanded in custody.

Lee Byer (44) appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court yesterday over the killing of Mr O’Halloran, in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.

Mr Byer, from Southall, west London, stood in the dock wearing grey prison-issue tracksuit bottoms and T-shirt, with a sweater tied around his waist.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he was of no fixed abode.

Malik Aldeiri, defending, made no application for bail.

Mr Byer was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon – a large knife – and was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Ross Cohen ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Outlining the case, prosecutor Louise Ahmad described the alleged murder as a “vicious attack”.

She said Mr O’Halloran, a grandfather who was known “throughout the local community”, collapsed from his mobility scooter outside Runnymede Gardens, having been stabbed in the chest.

He was found by a member of the public, who phoned for assistance.

Mr Byer looked at members of the media in court and covered his face with his hand during the hearing, which lasted less than four minutes.

The judge said he faces a bail hearing at the Old Bailey next week and is expected to face a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on September 16.

“This is a matter this court has no power to deal with and accordingly I am sending both matters to the Central Criminal Court,” he told Mr Byer.

Mr O’Halloran, originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, was a passionate musician and was described as “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Footage on social media shows him busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Officers were called to Cayton Road in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.

Detectives believe the pensioner was stabbed in Western Avenue at about 4pm before managing to travel around 75 metres on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Police said Mr O’Halloran’s family had been told of the murder charge and “have asked for their privacy to be respected”.

He is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly, and his death has left his home community in Ennistymon in “deep shock and sadness”.

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago,” he said.

President Michael D Higgins expressed his sympathy for Mr O’Halloran’s family and friends and to the Irish community in London where he lived.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I express my profound sympathy to all the members of the family of Thomas O’Halloran who died under such tragic circumstances this week, to the Irish community in London of whom he was a part, and to all in London and Ireland who knew him,” he said.