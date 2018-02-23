A man has been charged with the manslaughter of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie who died at the Bestival music festival in September.

Man charged with manslaughter of 25-year-old who died at music festival

Ceon Broughton, 28, from Enfield, North London, will appear before magistrates at a special hearing on 24 February.

Mr Broughton is believed to have been Ms Fletcher-Michie’s boyfriend and has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence. Senior investigating officer Neil Devoto said: "Following a detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has this evening authorised a charge of manslaughter.

"Louella's family has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time." Ms Fletcher-Michie, 25, was found dead in the woods on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle.

Dorset Police said a post-mortem examination was carried out shortly after Ms Fletcher-Michie’s death and it showed that there were no clear signs of an assault. Miss Fletcher-Michie was the daughter of actor John Michie, who played neurosurgeon Guy Self in BBC medical drama Holby City.

Following her death, Mr Michie said the family had "lost an angel".

Independent News Service