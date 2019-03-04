Man charged with assault after Jeremy Corbyn egged on visit to mosque

A man has been charged with assault after Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was egged during a visit to a north London mosque.

Scotland Yard said John Murphy (31), from Barnet, was charged in the early hours of Monday with assault by beating and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Mr Corbyn was unharmed and continued with his planned programme of constituency events following the incident during a visit with shadow home secretary Diane Abbott to the Finsbury Park Mosque and Muslim Welfare House in his constituency.

