A man who was caught filming up women’s skirts using a hidden camera has been sentenced.

Man caught filming up women's skirts on train by off-duty police officer

Andrew Macrae, a former vice president of the entertainment company Live Nation, has amassed nearly 50,000 images of strangers for his sexual gratification.

Police uncovered a hard drive at the 43-year-old’s home containing images dating back to July 2013. ​Macrae was handed a 20-month suspended sentence at Inner London Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to seven counts of voyeurism and one count of outraging public decency.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for ten years and ordered to participate in a 60-day sexual offenders' rehabilitation programme. Mr Macrae was caught by an off-duty detective inspector for the Metropolitan Police, who notice the former executive using a camera disguised as a pen to film up the skirts of female commuters.

The officer challenged Macrae, escorted him off the train and arrested him for voyeurism. A search of Macrae's home address and work subsequently revealed a data storage device which contained a large volume of voyeuristic material, including covert "up skirt" photographs and videos.

He had photographed and filmed more than 130 women on public transport and knew two of his victims personally, who he had been filming for sustained period of time. Detective Inspector Driss Hayoukane,who spotted Macrae's actions on the train, said: “Macrae's despicable actions constituted a gross breach of trust against his victims.

“As well as members of the public travelling to work, Macrae targeted victims he knew personally, over a sustained period of time, for his own sexual gratification.

“This case demonstrates the vigilance of our officers in preventing criminals whose crimes are of such a gross and deceptive nature.”

