Man arrested over offensive Euro 2020 social media post after handing himself in

Black members of the England team were subjected to racist abuse online after their loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on penalties

A man arrested for an alleged offensive social media post directed at the England football team after the Euro 2020 final has been released under investigation.

The suspect, 37, self-presented at Cheadle Heath police station on Wednesday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act.

The suspect, from Ashton-Upon-Mersey, Greater Manchester, remained in custody for questioning but was released later on Wednesday under investigation.

Detective Inspector Matt Gregory of GMP's Trafford division said: "The actions of a small number of people overshadowed what was a hugely unifying event for our country on Sunday evening.

"We are firm in our commitment, any racist abuse whether online or off is not acceptable.”