Man arrested over footage shot inside police cordon in Nicola Bulley missing persons case

The arrest relates to footage taken from inside a police cordon on the day the body of Nicola Bulley was found (Family handout)

A man has been arrested over footage shot from inside a police cordon on the day the body of Nicola Bulley was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire.

The 34-year-old man from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation to find Ms Bulley, Lancashire Constabulary said.