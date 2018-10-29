Man arrested over 'attempted murder' after man falls on tube station tracks

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man ended up on the tracks at a Tube station in west London.

Police were called to reports of an assault resulting in a man falling from the platform at Barons Court Underground station in West Kensington at about 11.15pm on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries. He was not struck by a train.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police (BTP) said: "A number of enquiries are underway to establish what happened and the circumstances leading to the victim being on the tracks."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 606 of 29/10/2018, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Press Association