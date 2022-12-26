| 2°C Dublin

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting

Elle Edwards (26) Expand

Aisha Rimi

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot dead as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub.

Elle Edwards (26) was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital.

