Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting former UK health secretary Matt Hancock on London Underground

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting former UK health secretary Matt Hancock on the London Underground.

The incident took place at Westminster Underground station on Tuesday morning, British Transport Police said.

