Man arrested in connection with several 'occult' attacks on sheep in England

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of "occult" attacks on sheep in England.

Police have been investigating after a number of farm animals have been killed in the New Forest area since November, some with Satanic symbols painted on them.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "Officers investigating a number of sheep deaths in the New Forest have today arrested a man.

"A 41-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of criminal damage.

"They relate to the deaths of sheep in Wittensford Lane and Kewlake Lane, Cadnam, and Penn Road, Bramshaw.

"He remains in custody at this time."

