Man arrested in connection with murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Liverpool. Photo: Family handout/PA Wire

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Monday night, Merseyside Police has said.

Olivia’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information after the child was killed and her mother injured when an intruder fleeing a gunman forced his way into their home.

Merseyside Police said the man, from the Huyton area of Liverpool only 10 minutes away from where Olivia lived in Dovecot, was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and suspicion of murder.

The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned. Convicted burglar and drug dealer Joseph Nee, also from Dovecot, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

The 35-year-old is understood to have burst into the youngster’s family home after her mum, Cheryl Korbel, opened the front door after hearing a disturbance.

The killer chased him inside firing indiscriminately, wounding Olivia’s mother Cheryl and Nee, and killing the nine-year-old. Her older brother and sister were in the house but upstairs at the time.

A man who was with Nee but escaped unharmed has been identified, while the driver of an Audi Q3 which collected him from Olivia’s house and took him to hospital has also been questioned by police.

Detective Mark Kameen praised the level of support from communities as “phenomenal”, but continued to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“I am incredibly grateful for the sheer levels and volume of information that we have received so far,” he said. “This level of engagement, this level of co-operation and this level of working together simply must continue.”

The football community in Merseyside has also joined the appeal. In a tribute to Olivia, her family said the nine-year-old was “a unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday,” the tribute read.

It went on to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. Please do the right thing.”

Two Everton FC players, along with manager Frank Lampard, have called on communities to come together. Midfielder Tom Davies said tragedies like Olivia’s killing “are occurring far too often”.

He added: “Enough is enough. Our communities need to come together now more than ever.

“If you know anything about the incident, please let the authorities know. Gun and knife crime is no part of our city. So please, let’s come together to help stop this.”

Lampard added: “Keeping quiet is not an option. Whose side are you on?”

Olivia’s killing occurred following a spate of violence in the city which has seen three people killed in a week.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot at an address in the Old Swan area in the early hours of Sunday morning in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in that case, while a woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot dead in the Dingle area of the city on August 16, with three people since arrested.