Monday 8 January 2018

Man arrested after using 'homemade barcode' at self-service supermarket checkout

STOCK IMAGE
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A thief has been arrested after allegedly using a "homemade barcode" at a supermarket checkout, police said.

The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft at a store in Forty Lane, Wembley, north London, on Sunday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said staff reported that he "used a homemade barcode at the self checkouts in order to avoid correctly paying for his items".

He was taken to custody at a north London police station.

