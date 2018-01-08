Man arrested after using 'homemade barcode' at self-service supermarket checkout
A thief has been arrested after allegedly using a "homemade barcode" at a supermarket checkout, police said.
The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft at a store in Forty Lane, Wembley, north London, on Sunday.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said staff reported that he "used a homemade barcode at the self checkouts in order to avoid correctly paying for his items".
He was taken to custody at a north London police station.
Press Association