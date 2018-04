Man arrested after suspicious vehicle stopped near Buckingham Palace

Independent.ie

A security alert involving a white van near Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace in London was stood down on Monday after the police deemed the vehicle was not suspicious.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/man-arrested-after-suspicious-vehicle-stopped-near-buckingham-palace-36787888.html

https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/article34729606.ece/40d39/AUTOCROP/h342/2015-03-01_lif_7275303_I1.JPG