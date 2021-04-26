Man arrested after reports of shots being fired near college

A man has been detained "following reports of shots being fired" near a college in West Sussex in the UK, police have said.

A large police presence is in place in Crawley and the public is being urged to stay away.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Sussex Police said: "One man has been detained following reports of shots being fired near Crawley College. Please stay away from the area at this time.

"There is a large police presence at scene and in the local area.

"We will provide more information as soon as we are able".

Sussex Police say they responded to reports of gunshot fire near Crawley College.

In a further statement on Monday their spokesperson said police received multiple calls shortly after 3.10pm.

"One man has been detained at the scene by police.

"Staff and students are being evacuated away from the college. Two people have suffered injuries, but these are not believed to be serious.

"We will provide further information as soon as we can."