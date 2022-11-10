Man arrested after eggs thrown at Britain’s King Charles and Camilla during visit to York, England

King Charles and the Queen Consort arriving at Micklegate Bar in York, appeared unmoved by the incident.

Police officers carry a man into a police van during King Charles's visit to York, England, yesterday after eggs were thrown at the British king and his wife Camilla. Photo: Russell Cheyne

A man was detained by police yesterday after eggs were thrown at King Charles and Camilla, his wife and queen consort, as they carried out an engagement in northern England.

Footage on social media showed four eggs flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement.

Police officers rushed in to drag away a protester who was shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him, and chanted: “God save the king”.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence following an incident in York,” police said in a statement. ​

Charles, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is on a two-day tour of northern England. He later unveiled a statue to his late mother in York which had been planned to mark her 70th year on the throne.​

The incident in York was not the first time royals have faced such a protest.

Eggs were also thrown at Queen Elizabeth’s car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, and protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin during a visit in 1995.