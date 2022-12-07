Man arrested after egg is thrown in direction of King Charles

King Charles sits with Prof Gurch Randhawa at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara prayer hall in Luton, England. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was believed to have been thrown in the direction of Britain’s King Charles during a walkabout yesterday .

The alleged assault took place while the monarch, 74, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, was visiting Luton, northwest of London.