Man arrested after egg is thrown in direction of King Charles

A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was believed to have been thrown in the direction of Britain’s King Charles during a walkabout yesterday .
The alleged assault took place while the monarch, 74, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, was visiting Luton, northwest of London.
A police spokesperson confirmed that a man, aged in his 20s, had been arrested in Luton’s St George’s Square and was in custody for questioning.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
Last month, a man was detained by police after eggs were thrown at the king and his wife Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England.
The incident comes as the royal family braces itself for the release of a Netflix documentary series tomorrow about the king’s younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, and their latest expected criticism of the royal household.
It also comes a week after the royals became embroiled in a new race row involving the godmother of Prince William, Charles’s eldest son.
She left her honorary role after making “unacceptable” comments about race and nationality to a guest at a palace function.