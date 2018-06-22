Man arrested after claiming to have bomb on tracks at London train station

Charing Cross station in central London was evacuated on Friday morning amid reports of a man on the tracks.

The force tweeted: "A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested.

British Transport Police said they are working to reopen the major transport hub.

"We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident."

No one was injured during the incident, the Metropolitan Police said.