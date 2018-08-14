Armed police arrest a man outside Parliament after a car crashed into security barriers, injuring a "number of pedestrians".

Man arrested after car crashes into security barriers outside UK Houses of Parliament

Police have said there are no life threatening injuries.

London Ambulance Service said two people were treated at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

The car which crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. Tuesday August 14, 2018. Photo: Ewelina U Ochab/Twitter/PA Wire

Streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off as dozens of armed police swooped on the scene.

Armed police, ambulances and firefighters were all on the scene.

Scotland Yard said: "At 07.37am today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

"We will issue further info when we have it."

The Houses of Parliament are surrounded with security barriers of steel and concrete.

Police activity on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. Tuesday August 14, 2018. Sam Lister/PA Wire

The measures were extended in the wake of the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed unarmed Pc Keith Palmer before he was shot by armed police in a courtyard outside Parliament.

