Man arrested after bomb disposal team called to suspicious item at queen’s Edinburgh residence

Police officers conduct a search within the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Photo: PA Media.

Police have arrested a man after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Queen Elizabeth’s official residence in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said they were called to the palace at around 8.50pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.

"Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."

