| 11.6°C Dublin

Man arrested after bomb disposal team called to suspicious item at queen’s Edinburgh residence

Police officers conduct a search within the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Photo: PA Media. Expand

Close

Police officers conduct a search within the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Photo: PA Media.

Police officers conduct a search within the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Photo: PA Media.

Police officers conduct a search within the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Photo: PA Media.

Lucinda Cameron

Police have arrested a man after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Queen Elizabeth’s official residence in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said they were called to the palace at around 8.50pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.

"Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."

More to follow…

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Read More

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy