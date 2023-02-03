Man admits taking crossbow to Windsor Castle and threatening to kill British Queen

A man has admitted taking a loaded crossbow to Windsor Castle and threatening to kill Britain’s Queen while dressed “like something out of a vigilante movie”.

Jaswant Singh Chail was caught in the private grounds of the royal residence on Christmas Day in 2021 and “informed officers at the scene that he intended to kill the Queen”, prosecutors said.

He appeared at London’s Old Bailey by video-link from Broadmoor Hospital on Friday, having been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Chail (21) pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill the late monarch and travelling to Windsor Castle with an offensive weapon.

He admitted a rare charge under the Treason Act 1842 that stated: “Near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty.”

A case summary produced by the Crown Prosecution Service said that the Queen was staying in private apartments at Windsor Castle when Chail arrived.

A protection officer from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command was on duty shortly after 8am on 25 December 2021 when he noticed Chail “walking slowly through the private grounds towards him”.

When the officer approached, he saw that Chail was wearing a hood and a mark that looked “like something out of a vigilante movie or dressed for Halloween”.

Prosecutors said the officer unclipped his Taser and asked Chail: “Morning, can I help mate?” The defendant replied “I am here to kill the Queen”, and the police officer saw his crossbow.

“The officer drew his Taser and shouted for the defendant to drop the bow and get to his knees,” the case summary said.

“The defendant immediately complied and after being told to do so placed his hands on the top of his head before repeating ‘I am here to kill the Queen’.”

A handwritten note found in Chail’s pocket read: “Please don’t remove my clothes, shoes and gloves, masks etc, don’t wont post mortem, don’t want embalming, thank you and I’m sorry.”

At the time of his arrest, Chail had loaded the crossbow and taken the safety catch off, and he had reached a secure area close to the entrance to the late monarch’s private residence.

Chail, who was 19 at the time, is unemployed but previously worked at a Co-op supermarket, while living with his parents and sister in Hampshire.

Justice Jeremy Baker said Chail would be sentenced on 31 March, after the court is sent a psychiatric report assessing his culpability.



