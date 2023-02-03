| 12°C Dublin

Man admits taking crossbow to Windsor Castle and threatening to kill British Queen

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, from Southampton Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire Expand

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, from Southampton Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Lizzie Dearden

A man has admitted taking a loaded crossbow to Windsor Castle and threatening to kill Britain’s Queen while dressed “like something out of a vigilante movie”.

Jaswant Singh Chail was caught in the private grounds of the royal residence on Christmas Day in 2021 and “informed officers at the scene that he intended to kill the Queen”, prosecutors said.

