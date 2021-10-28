Man admits role in bid to get €30m raid haul out of UK

A burglar involved in the UK’s biggest ever raid has admitted a plot to get £26m (€30m) worth of cash and jewellery stolen from celebrities’ homes out of the country.

Jugoslav Jovanovic (24) was part of an organised international gang of thieves who ransacked the Kensington mansion of 37-year-old socialite Tamara Ecclestone in the country’s biggest ever domestic burglary.

Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, was on holiday in Lapland with her husband, art gallery owner Jay Rutland, their daughter and their dog when the jewellery and cash was stolen in December 2019.

The gang also took £50,000 (€59,000) worth of property from the west London home of former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard.

In addition, almost £1m (€1.1m) worth of goods was stolen from the property of late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, which had been turned into a shrine by his family after he died in a helicopter crash in 2018.

Police have not recovered the cash and jewellery, which is believed to have been taken out of the UK.

Jovanovic, from Milan, was extradited from Italy and was due to stand trial at Isleworth Crown Court. However, he pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of conspiracy to launder money.

He previously admitted one count of conspiracy to burgle and one count of attempting to convert criminal property, relating to a failed bid to buy two Louis Vuitton jackets from Harrods department store using stolen cash.

He will be sentenced on November 15 alongside Italian nationals Alessandro Maltese (45), and Alessandro Donati (44), who were also extradited to the UK and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit

burglary.

A fourth alleged burglar, Daniel Vukovic (40), is believed to be in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.