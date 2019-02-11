A man accused of dancing on an ambulance during World Cup celebrations while sporting a Gareth Southgate-style waistcoat will stand trial for criminal damage.

Man accused of dancing on ambulance during World Cup celebrations

James Elton, 27, is one of a group of people caught on camera climbing on the rapid response ambulance car in the wake of England's 2- 0 victory over Sweden on July 7 last year.

The vehicle had been parked close to London's Borough Market where crowds had gathered to watch the match.

The ambulance suffered extensive damage to its bonnet and windscreen, as well as dents and scuffs to the roof as a result of being used as an impromptu stage.

Footage of the incident was broadcast by a number of news outlets and circulated widely on social media.

Elton appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Monday where he denied one count of damaging property.

Jim Sturman QC, for Elton, said he accepts he is the man pictured in the footage climbing on the ambulance but denies he caused any of the marks on the vehicle.

He described his client's dance moves as a "soft shoe shuffle" that would not have caused any harm.

Elton is due to stand trial alongside Perry Kangyue Jian, 26, from Poplar, London; Larissa Bell, 21, from East Kilbride, Glasgow; and Scott Dennett, 25, from Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, on June 24 this year.

Judge Jeremy Donne QC granted him unconditional bail until that date.

Online Editors