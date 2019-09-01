Man (80) arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 80s was found dead in Essex, according to police.

Essex Police were called at 1.50pm on Sunday to reports that a woman had been found dead at an address in Hockley.

When officers arrived at the scene in Padgetts Way, they confirmed that the victim had died.

Police remain at the address and inquiries continue, although the force say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The suspect remains in police custody.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

PA Media