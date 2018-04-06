Man (73) escapes injury after crashing Porsche through car park wall
A 73-year-old driver crashed his Porsche through a car park wall and on to a footpath below.
Essex Police said nobody was injured in Thursday's incident in Colchester, and that the man was reported for careless driving.
The Porsche 911 Targa 4S was left resting on its bonnet and almost vertical following the crash in Crouch Street.
Roads policing Sergeant Colin Shead said the driver will be offered a fitness to drive course and the DVLA will be notified.
Online Editors