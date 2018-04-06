News Britain

Man (73) escapes injury after crashing Porsche through car park wall

This Porsche 911 Targa 4S was left resting on its bonnet and almost vertical following the accident in Colchester's Crouch Street Thursday after the 73-year-old driver crashed through a car park wall and on to the footpath below. PC Turner / Essex Police/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A 73-year-old driver crashed his Porsche through a car park wall and on to a footpath below.

Essex Police said nobody was injured in Thursday's incident in Colchester, and that the man was reported for careless driving.

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S was left resting on its bonnet and almost vertical following the crash in Crouch Street.

Roads policing Sergeant Colin Shead said the driver will be offered a fitness to drive course and the DVLA will be notified.

