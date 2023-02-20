| 10.5°C Dublin

Man (56) accused of ‘beheading’ cats denies animal cruelty

David Avhanvhondo, 56, appeared at Highbury Magistrates&rsquo; Court, London (PA) Expand

David Avhanvhondo, 56, appeared at Highbury Magistrates&rsquo; Court, London (PA)

Nina Lloyd

A man accused of decapitating a number of cats after around 20 were found dead in public spaces in north London has appeared in court.

David Avhanvhondo, 56, is alleged to have mutilated some of the animals between September last year and February.

