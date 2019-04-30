A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were reportedly found in a freezer by police.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were reportedly found in a freezer by police.

Man (50) arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of two women’s bodies in freezer

The 50-year-old has been taken to an east London police station as detectives attempt to identify the women, who were found in a flat in Vandome Close, in Canning Town.

The Metropolitan Police have released no further details about the women, who were found inside a freezer, the Mail Online reported.

The murder investigation is being led by the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command and the force said it was working to formally identify the women and trace their next of kin.

Police at a property on Vandome Close in east London where two women have been found dead. Police were called to the property in Canning Town at around 11.45am on Friday and found the bodies. Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Officers were called to the address at about 11.45am on Friday following "concerns for the welfare of an occupant".

Police at a property on Vandome Close in east London where two women have been found dead. Police were called to the property in Canning Town at around 11.45am on Friday and found the bodies. Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Vandome Close in east London where two women have been found dead. Police were called to a property in Canning Town at around 11.45am on Friday and found the bodies. Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Press Association