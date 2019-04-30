-
Man (50) arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of two women’s bodies in freezer
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were reportedly found in a freezer by police.
The 50-year-old has been taken to an east London police station as detectives attempt to identify the women, who were found in a flat in Vandome Close, in Canning Town.
The Metropolitan Police have released no further details about the women, who were found inside a freezer, the Mail Online reported.
The murder investigation is being led by the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command and the force said it was working to formally identify the women and trace their next of kin.
Officers were called to the address at about 11.45am on Friday following "concerns for the welfare of an occupant".
