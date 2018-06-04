Man (39) arrested as 100-year-old woman has neck broken during mugging for handbag

The victim also suffered bruising to her face as she was approached from behind, knocked over and deprived of her green handbag at 8.45am on May 28.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after the incident close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby.

Derbyshire Police said the woman is recovering from her injuries.

The force said they are still keen to speak to anyone who saw a beige Seat Leon which was found close to where the attack took place.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage that shows the vehicle with registration plate SL02 KVZ to come forward.