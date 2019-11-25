Man (36) arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with deaths of 39 people in lorry in Essex

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in a lorry trailer found in Grays, Essex, England.

The man, from Purfleet, Essex, was arrested on Monday morning at a property in Dalston, east London, Essex Police said.

He was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The man remains in custody for questioning.

