A man has been arrested after several people were injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

Man (21) held as six injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Manchester

Police were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park, at 9.50pm on Thursday to reports a car had collided with a number of people.

Five people, said to be seriously hurt, were taken to hospital by paramedics, while a sixth person attended hospital of their own accord with injuries not thought to be serious. The car failed to stop at the scene, but a blue BMW 330D believed to have been involved in the collision was found in the Salford area later that night.

In the early hours of Friday, police detained a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He remains in police custody. Following the incident, witnesses described horrified onlookers rushing to help the injured.

Ryan Currie, 23, of Didsbury, told the Press Association he saw three people and a dog get "launched into the air". He said: "The car then drove through them and carried on without stopping.

"At this point I heard the dog yelping and running round, loads of people ran over to attend to the injured. "A huge crowd gathered round, ringing ambulances and police."

Four ambulances and a hazardous area response team attended the scene, along with three senior clinicians.

There is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism-related at this stage, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Chief Superintendent Jo Rogerson said: "We now have a man in custody and we will be questioning him under caution as part of our investigation.

"This is an extremely serious incident that we are dealing with and I cannot stress the importance of people contacting us if they know something. "Any information, no matter how insignificant people think it may be, could be the piece that we need so please, call us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2409 of 31/05/18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

