Making tracks: 340-million-year-old footprints of huge amphibian found in fossil from Yorkshire

The oldest known record of amphibian tracks in Britain has been discovered in a sandstone fossil.

The oldest known record of amphibian tracks in Britain has been discovered in a sandstone fossil.

New research has revealed an ancient trackway, found imprinted on a block of sandstone from the base of Hardraw Force Waterfall in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire.

Dating back 340 million years, it is the oldest record of amphibian tracks in Britain.

The tracks belong to the earliest relatives of modern amphibians, called temnospondyls, specifically the edopoids, or "glutton-faced animals".

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In