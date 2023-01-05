Major slowdown in scientific breakthroughs – with no discoveries causing paradigm shift for society

Scientific breakthroughs that change the course of history have largely ground to a halt, research shows.

A study of 45 million scientific papers dating back to 1945 show published works had less influence over time, with progress stalling in major fields such as life sciences and biomedicine.

While the early and mid-20th century brought discoveries that changed the world, such as the structure of DNA, antibiotics, vaccines, satellites and the transistor, there have been few equivalent advances in recent decades.

Instead, researchers are making small gains without discovering anything to cause a paradigm shift for society.

Experts at the University of Minnesota said modern research articles and patents were less likely to push science and technology in a new direction so advances would take longer to achieve. And they believe the narrowing of scientific fields may be to blame.

Prof Russell Funk, of the Carlson School of Management, said: “The increase in specialisation means that researchers tend to develop a very deep understanding of a particular area. Breakthroughs often come when people draw on diverse knowledge from different sources. A healthy scientific ecosystem is one where there’s a mix of disruptive discoveries and consolidating improvements.

“But the nature of research is shifting. With incremental innovations being more common, it may take longer for those key breakthroughs that push science forward more dramatically.”

Researchers originally believed the decline may have occurred because all the “low-hanging fruit” had already been picked. But they said that was unlikely to have happened across all fields at the same time.

Instead, they point to the growing burden of knowledge that scientists are required to learn, which means more time spent training rather than pushing the boundaries of science.

The research was published in the journal Nature.