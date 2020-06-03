Madeleine McCann case: Here's what we know about the suspect

Scotland Yard will not identify the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, but here is what we know:

– Christian Hoppe, from Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), told the country’s ZDF television channel that the suspect is currently serving a prison sentence for a sex crime and has two previous convictions for “sexual contact with girls”.

– He is a German national, aged 43, but at the time Madeleine vanished on May 3 2007 he was 30 years old and may have looked between 25 to early 30s.

– He is known to have frequented the Praia da Luz area between 1995 and 2007, with some short spells in Germany.

– The suspect is described as having a “transient lifestyle”, living in his camper van for days at a time.

Expand Close Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a VW T3 Westfalia campervan that has been linked to the suspect. A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have revealed PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a VW T3 Westfalia campervan that has been linked to the suspect. A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have revealed PA Wire

– An appeal on German Crimewatch-style programme XY said he is thought to have worked odd jobs, including as a waiter, but also committed burglaries in hotels and holiday resorts and dealt drugs.

It said also said he was linked to two houses in Portugal – one between Praia da Luz and Lagos, and a second inland.

– At the time of Madeleine’s disappearance, he had access to a distinctive VW T3 Westfalia camper van, from at least April 2007 until sometime after May 2007, which was used in and around the area of Praia da Luz.

It is an early 1980s model, with two tone markings, a white upper body and a yellow skirting, with a Portuguese registration plate.

Detectives believe he was living in the van for days, possibly weeks, and may have been using it on May 3 2007.

– The suspect has also been linked to a 1993 British Jaguar, model XJR 6, with a German number plate and registered in Germany, which is believed to have been in the Praia da Luz and surrounding areas in 2006 and 2007.

Expand Close Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a 1993 Jaguar XJR6 that has been linked to the suspect. PA WIRE PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a 1993 Jaguar XJR6 that has been linked to the suspect. PA WIRE

The car was originally registered in the suspect’s name but was re-registered to someone else in Germany the day after Madeleine’s disappearance, although the vehicle is believed to have still been in Portugal.

– The suspect is believed to have been using a Portuguese mobile phone, number +351 912 730 680, on the day Madeleine went missing.

The phone received a call, starting at 7.32pm and finishing at 8.02pm on May 3 2007 in the area of Praia da Luz from a second mobile number (+351 916 510 683) from a person not in the area.

PA Media