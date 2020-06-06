Maddie suspect also linked to missing girl (5) in Germany

Appeal: Gerry and Kate McCann hold an image of what Madeline might look like as an older girl at a 2012 press conference. PHOTO: PA WIRE

The new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is being investigated over the disappearance of a five-year-old girl in Germany.

The 43-year-old German national, who is a convicted child sex offender currently in prison in his home country, has been named in reports as 'Christian B'.

German prosecutors believe Madeleine is dead after she vanished from an apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, while on holiday with her family, and are investigating the suspect for her murder.

An investigation has also been opened into whether he was involved in the disappearance of Inga Gehricke.

She was five years old when she vanished from a forest in the Saxony-Anhalt region on May 2, 2015.

Prosecutors in the northern German town of Stendal confirmed they are probing possible connections between the cases of Madeleine and Inga.

But they said the man, partially identified as Christian B by local media due to the country's strict rules on the naming of criminals, is not currently a suspect.

He reportedly had a property in the town of Neuwegersleben, around 100km south-west of Stendal, when she went missing.

It comes after claims, originally reported by Sky News, that the suspect confessed to his part in Madeleine's disappearance to a friend as they watched a TV news report on the case in a German bar on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

Scotland Yard said his name was already known to its investigation, but he did not become a suspect until after information was received as a "direct consequence" of a 2017 appeal.

The force's Operation Grange still considers the case a missing-person inquiry because there is no "definitive evidence whether Madeleine is alive or dead".

But German prosecutors have said they believe she is dead and are investigating the child-sex predator on suspicion of her murder.

The suspect is reportedly serving a seven-year prison sentence in the German port city of Kiel for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005, after he was convicted of rape at Braunschweig District Court in December last year.

News magazine 'Der Spiegel' reported his criminal record contains a total of 17 entries, including a conviction for the sexual abuse of a child in 1994 when he was aged 17, and a 2016 conviction for abusing another child and possession of child pornography.

The details emerged after British, German and Portuguese authorities revealed a new suspect had been identified in Madeleine's disappearance as a fresh appeal was launched on Wednesday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who is leading the Metropolitan Police probe, said he was "pleased" with information coming in after receiving more than 270 calls and emails by 4pm on Thursday.

The suspect is known to have been living in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007, where he funded his lifestyle by committing crimes, including breaking into hotel complexes and holiday apartments.

His Portuguese mobile phone was in Praia da Luz when it received a half-hour phone call around an hour before Madeleine (3) was last seen.

Detectives said he was believed to have been living in a distinctive early-1980s VW T3 Westfalia camper van at the time and re-registered a 1993 Jaguar XJR6 in someone else's name the day after her disappearance.

Christian Hoppe, from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office, has said German police have not ruled out a sexual motive for the alleged crime against Madeleine.

