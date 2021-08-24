Lydon loses court battle over the use of Sex Pistols songs

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon lost his legal battle yesterday to prevent other members from using their music in a planned television series about the rise of the punk rock band which shocked Britain and the world in the 1970s.

Ex-drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones sued the group’s former frontman, whose parents are Irish, to allow their music to be used in TV drama Pistol, directed by Danny Boyle.

The six-part series, which is being made by Disney and is due to air next year, is based on a 2016 memoir by Jones called Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

In a ruling yesterday, Judge Anthony Mann found the pair were entitled to invoke “majority voting rules” against the ex-singer in relation to the use of Sex Pistols material in the series, under the terms of a band member agreement (BMA).

In a joint statement after the judgment was made public, Cook and Jones said: “We welcome the court’s ruling in this case. It brings clarity to our decision-making and upholds the band members’ agreement on collective decision-making.

“It has not been a pleasant experience, but we believe it was necessary to allow us to move forward and hopefully work together in the future with better relations.”

During a week-long hearing at the High Court in London, Jones and Cook argued that, under the terms of the BMA, made in 1998, decisions regarding licensing requests can be determined on a “majority rules basis”.

But Lydon, who has previously told the Sunday Times he thinks the series is the “most disrespectful sh* t I’ve ever had to endure”, argued that licences cannot be granted without his consent.

His lawyers told the court that the agreement had never been used and that he considered it a “nuclear button” for the claimants and their manager, Anita Camerata, to “impose their wishes” on him.

They said he had a “deep-felt and passionate aversion to becoming a ‘prisoner’ of a hostile majority” and, in his evidence to the court, Lydon said the agreement “smacks of some kind of slave labour”.

In his ruling, the judge said Lydon had been offered the chance to speak to Boyle, the series show runner, and the actor who will be playing him, but declined.

His request to see the scripts was refused, but the judge said he heard evidence that that was because no-one outside the project was allowed to see them.

The judge found that Lydon must have been aware of the effect of the agreement, saying: “Mr Lydon must have been fully advised about the BMA and its consequences.

“On his side he had an English lawyer, a US attorney and his manager... it is impossible to believe that he did not know what its effect was and I reject the suggestion made by him that he did not really know or appreciate its effect.

“That piece of evidence was a convenient contrivance. It is highly likely that, even if he did not read it himself, it will have been explained to him and he will have understood its effects.

" The inherent likelihood of that is reinforced by his own evidence about his concerns to protect the Sex Pistols’ legacy.

“A man with those concerns, which I accept he had, would expect to be made to understand important documents that he was signing. He would not have been cavalier about that.”

The judge also concluded that the agreement was not affected by a series of earlier decisions made in relation to licensing the use of the band’s songs – including for the Netflix series The Crown and the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, which was also directed by Boyle.

The judge added that Lydon had become “fixated with the notion that the BMA cannot and should not apply”, and that coloured his recollection and evidence.