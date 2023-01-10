Low on California therapy lingo, Prince Harry’s more succinct US outing made for better TV

Just like it says on the tin, American current affairs institution 60 Minutes has a running time of an hour or so.

But if Prince Harry hoped the venerable news programme would be devoted exclusively to his conversation with journalistic bigwig Anderson Cooper, he will have been disappointed.

His interview, publicising forthcoming autobiography Spare, clocked in at little over half an hour.

The rest of the broadcast was given over to a puff piece about composer Hans Zimmer. It was also padded out with the dystopian commercials for prescription drugs that are a staple of American television.

Cooper, if not aggressive, wasn’t afraid to pin down Harry now

Thirty-and-a-bit minutes is significantly shorter than the marathon near hour and a half that ITV had cleared in its schedule for Tom Bradby’s chinwag with Harry earlier in the evening.

However, Cooper covered similar territory – and Harry shared some of the same memories almost word for word.

There was that story about walking behind the coffin of his mother – he described, again, the clop of hooves on cobble. And he spoke about his guilt at not being able to share in the grief members of the public displayed mourning for Diana.

The more succinct running time made for better TV and not much was lost. Harry took the opportunity to once again accuse members of the royal family of briefing against him and Meghan Markle. Just like Bradby, Cooper pointed out the paradox of complaining about leaks – and then sharing in a book hugely intimate conversations.

One potential surprise was that the conversation was low on California therapy lingo.

Talking to Bradby, Harry had discussed “speaking his truth” and “owning his story”.

There was less of this with Cooper: maybe Harry felt he didn’t have to prove how Californian and liberal he had become since fleeing to America.

Cooper, if not aggressive, wasn’t afraid to pin down Harry now and then. “Did you cry?” he asked Harry when he recalled his father, the then-Prince of Wales, informing him of Diana’s death. Harry revealed that, in his 20s, he would try to make himself shed tears for his mother.

“I resorted to drinking heavily,” he revealed. “I wanted to numb the feeling. I would resort to drugs as well. There was this weight on my chest that I felt for so many years. I was trying to find a way to cry. Going over as many memories as possible about my mum. Sometimes I would watch videos [of Diana] online, hoping to cry.”

He spoke about the benefits of therapy – and of using psychedelic drugs to connect with feelings he had walled off. “I would never recommend people to do this recreationally,” he said.

“If you are suffering from a huge loss of grief or trauma, these things have a way of working as a medicine.”

In contrast to ITV, there was a focus on Harry’s time in the military. It was, he said, both the making of him – and a glimpse of freedom.

“My military career saved me in many regards,” he said. “Took me out of the spotlight from the UK press. Helped to focus on a purpose larger than myself. To feel normal for the first time in my life. I was a young man in my 20s suffering from shock.”

Harry took the opportunity to again accuse members of the royal family of briefing against him and his wife

As with the Bradby interview, the 60 Minutes segment suffered from the fact that all the juicy bits from Spare had already been leaked. And so there were few bombshells.

Cooper did reveal that 60 Minutes had contacted Buckingham Palace seeking a response to Harry’s accusations and complaints.

The palace had asked to see the segment before it was aired – something CBS refused to do.

After the recent six-part Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and amid the media storm around Spare, even ardent royal watchers may feel they’ve had enough.

Or perhaps not. Harry certainly hasn’t. He’ll be on Stephen Colbert’s CBS chat show today.