Lovely jubilee… Edward and Sophie visit Belfast for platinum festivities

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with Prince Edward in Bangor, Co Down. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The Earl and Countess of Wessex paid a visit to Northern Ireland yesterday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s p latinum j ubilee.

The couple arrived in Belfast in the morning, joining members of the public at a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in the city.

The event was organised to mark the third day of celebrations to mark Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Sophie and Edward met groups of performers, including the Belfast Busking Band, and heard stories of the city’s diverse communities over the last 70 years, explored through fashion, photography, music and dance.

Edward also met older members of the local community, brought together by Age Friendly Belfast to share their memories and experiences.

The royal couple then headed off to their second engagement of the day in Bangor, Co Down.

Edward visited a 1950s pop-up diner, where he was able to try his hand at pulling a pint of Guinness. After successfully achieving the task, he served it to a local customer.

Meanwhile, Sophie was put through her paces at a 1950s and 60s dance demonstration.

To end their visit, Sophie and Edward went head-to-head in a cooking contest, chaired by professional chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

They both cooked some scrambled eggs, with Mr Novelli declaring them joint-winners.

Meanwhile, last night two future British monarchs paid tribute to the Queen at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace. Princes Charles and William addressed a live audience of 22,000 people with millions more watching on television.

The event featured performances from Alicia Keys and Queen + Adam Lambert and took place in a temporary amphitheatre built around the Victoria Memorial outside the palace. The concert also featured a pre-recorded performance by Elton John.

The 96-year-old monarch didn’t attend the evening outdoor event as she has had problems moving around lately.