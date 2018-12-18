Lorries overturn on ferry and spark major emergency response

Lorries have overturned on a ferry sailing at Cairnryan in high winds, prompting a major emergency response.

Several ambulances were sent to the scene along with police, the fire and rescue service and the coastguard, after six vehicles shifted on board the ferry, causing damage.

No one is reported to have been injured in the incident, which happened at around 7.30am on Tuesday, but some passengers have been confined to their vehicles.

P&O Ferries said in a statement: “We can confirm that an incident took place on the European Causeway this morning.

“In extreme weather conditions, a number of vehicles have moved position on the decks causing damage onboard.

“All passengers and crew are safely accounted for, there are no reports of injuries and the emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was requested at 7.32am on Tuesday December 18 to assist our emergency service partners with an ongoing incident involving vehicles upon a ferry berthed at Cairnryan Ferry Terminal, Wigtownshire.

“Operations control mobilised four fire engines to the scene and firefighters presently remain in attendance.”

Police said they were alerted at 7.40am of vehicles having overturned on the ferry as it sailed from Larne in Northern Ireland to Cairnryan.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “During a choppy sailing, there has been a movement of vehicles on the car deck and this has caused around six vehicles to tip over onto their side.

“Due to the movement on the deck, there are a number of passengers confined to vehicles.

“We are able to confirm all 52 passengers and 56 crew on board are safe and well and no-one has any injuries.

“The incident remains ongoing and our emergency services will remain at the ferry terminal to provide any necessary support for the time being.”

A Scottish Ambulance Services spokesman said five ambulances were sent to the scene and crews checked over passengers.

He added: “No injuries were reported and no-one was required to be taken to hospital.

“Our Specialist Operations Response Team were also dispatched to support our emergency service partners.”

Press Association