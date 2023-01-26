| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

‘Long-time Tory’ Rod Stewart joins Sky News phone-in calling for UK ‘government to stand down and give Labour a go’

Sir Rod Stewart has offered to pay for members of the public to have hospital scans amid an increase in NHS waiting lists. (Suzan Moore/PA) Expand

Close

Sir Rod Stewart has offered to pay for members of the public to have hospital scans amid an increase in NHS waiting lists. (Suzan Moore/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart has offered to pay for members of the public to have hospital scans amid an increase in NHS waiting lists. (Suzan Moore/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart has offered to pay for members of the public to have hospital scans amid an increase in NHS waiting lists. (Suzan Moore/PA)

Emily Atkinson

Self-professed ‘long time Tory’ Rod Stewart has called for the government to step down over the NHS crisis.

Stewart joined a phone in on Sky News to say “he has never seen it so bad”, adding the challenges for nurses were “heartbreaking”.

Most Watched

Privacy