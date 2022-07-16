Londoners urged to undertake only essential travel on Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heatwave

Temperatures are predicted to climb over the weekend and into next week, the British Met Office has said

The Met Office has issued its first red warning for extreme heat, warning of a "potentially very serious situation" in parts of England.

Londoners are being urged to undertake only essential travel on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures soar to record levels.

British ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting today after meteorologists warned of the record high temperatures in England that could put lives at risk. Cabinet office minister Kit Malthouse is to chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee to discuss the escalating heatwave.

It will be the second Cobra meeting Mr Malthouse has led on the issue.

Meteorologists have given an 80pc chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak there on Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb over the weekend, and the Met Office has issued an amber warning for heat covering much of England and Wales from Sunday until Tuesday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan held a special meeting with key senior officials from agencies including the NHS, the Met Police, London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service, councils and Transport for London on Friday to ensure there is a robust plan in place to deal with the level four heat alert.

Mr Khan has urged Londoners to undertake only essential travel on Monday and Tuesday and to prepare for disruption because speed restrictions will be in place on rail and Tube networks.

A high air pollution alert for London has also been issued by the mayor for Monday.

On Sunday, it could reach 30C in London, 27C in Cardiff, and 23C in Edinburgh.

Temperatures are forecast to increase by several more degrees on Tuesday – up to the mid-30s for much of England and Wales.

There is a 50pc chance of temperatures reaching 40C somewhere in the UK, likely along the A1 corridor which runs from London to Scotland through counties including Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and the North East, with the Met Office issuing its first ever red warning for extreme heat.

The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency”.

Level four is reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system… At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups,” it said.