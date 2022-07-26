RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch speaks at a rally outside Kings Cross station, London, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Picture date: Saturday June 25, 2022.

A Underground sign seen through the gates to an entrance at Paddington Underground station, London, as a strike by Underground workers closed the capital's entire Tube system. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

London Underground workers are to stage a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on August 19.

The RMT is also striking on Network Rail and 14 train operators on August 18 and 20, alongside members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association on the same days at a number of rail companies.

Expand Close RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch speaks at a rally outside Kings Cross station, London, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Picture date: Saturday June 25, 2022. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch speaks at a rally outside Kings Cross station, London, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Picture date: Saturday June 25, 2022.

The RMT said the new Tube strike has been prompted by Transport for London’s “refusal“ to share details of a draft Government proposal they received regarding funding of the transport system in the capital.

The union said it is giving TfL until August 2 to give assurances on jobs, pensions and working conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will once again take to picket lines in this important dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions.

“They have been messed around by TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan. And to add insult to injury, they have not seen the detail of this funding letter from Government.

“Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike on August 19 will go ahead.”