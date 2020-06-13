London sets out on a long day's walk: two conflicting sides take to the streets as police struggle to keep the peace

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned "racist thuggery" after right-wing protesters clashed yesterday in London with anti-racist demonstrators and police trying to keep the two sides apart.

Fights broke out between groups outside London's Waterloo Station, with fireworks thrown before police cordoned off areas. On a nearby bridge, stones were lobbed at police. Sporadic skirmishes continued in central areas.

"Racist thuggery has no place on our streets," Johnson said in a tweet. "Anyone attacking our police will be met with the full force of the law."

Earlier in the day, small bands of protesters jostled and threw bottles in Trafalgar Square. Right-wing groups shouted racial slurs at the anti-racism protesters, and some tried to use metal crash barriers to break through police lines. Police said they had arrested five people for offences including violent disorder and assault on police and that six officers had suffered minor injuries. The ambulance service said it had treated 15 people.

"It is clear that far-right groups are causing violence and disorder in central London, I urge people to stay away," Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter.

Police, who had imposed a restriction calling for all demonstrations to end by 5pm urged people to disperse.

Statues of historical figures including Winston Churchill were boarded up to prevent them from becoming flashpoints or from being defaced by protesters who say such monuments celebrate racists.

In and around Parliament Square, hundreds of people wearing football shirts, describing themselves as patriots and chanting "England, England" gathered alongside military veterans to guard the Cenotaph war memorial.

A man identified by the crowd as a far-right protester was carried to safety by a Black Lives Matter protester as animosity was briefly set aside. Pictures showed a white man clutching his head as a black man carried him over his shoulders, flanked by police. The man had been set upon on the steps leading to the Royal Festival Hall in central London and badly beaten, before other protesters stepped in to protect him, Reuters journalists at the scene said.

There have been demonstrations around the world against racism and police abuses since the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. In London the demonstrators numbered fewer yesterday than in recent days.

Sunday Independent