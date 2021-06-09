London police officer pleads guilty to rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard

A police officer has admitted the rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard, whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching across Britain about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.

Wayne Couzens (48), a London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, also accepted responsibility for killing Ms Everard, but did not enter a plea while medical reports were being prepared, the BBC reported.

Ms Everard (33) was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London last March.

Her body was later found in woodland around 80km away in southeast England.

A post-mortem concluded last week she had died as a result of compression of the neck.

Couzens had been due to enter a plea next month, but at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey Court he pleaded guilty to both the rape and kidnap charges.

Ms Everard’s murder provoked outpourings of anger from women who have recounted their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised action, including money for better street lighting and schemes for plain clothes officers to visit pubs and clubs to “identify predatory and suspicious offenders”.

The police also came under fire for their handling of a vigil for Ms Everard when officers were criticised for dragging people away.

An independent watchdog later cleared the London force of wrongdoing. A further hearing before Lord Justice Fulford is due to take place on July 9.

Marketing executive Ms Everard’s body was found in a builder’s bag having last been seen walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham on March 3.

She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up to meet her boyfriend.

After an extensive police search, the bag containing her remains was found in woodlands in Kent. Couzens was arrested at his home in Kent, where he lives with his wife and two children.