London police chief will not resign over police actions at Everard vigil

People take part in a protest following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

The head of the Metropolitan Police has said she will not stand down despite calls for her to quit over her force’s actions at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

Cressida Dick said what happened to the 33-year-old “appals me” and made her “more determined, not less” to lead the organisation.

She welcomed the Home Secretary’s request for an independent investigation into the events, which she described as “fiendishly difficult policing”.

In ugly scenes on Saturday night, officers clashed with crowds who had gathered on Clapham Common to remember the marketing executive.

Ms Dick said: “What happened to Sarah appals me. As you know, I’m the first woman commissioner of the Met, perhaps it appals me, in a way, even more because of that. What has happened makes me more determined, not less, to lead my organisation.

“I’ve listened to what people have been saying in the last week, I know that in the streets all across the UK women don’t feel as safe as we would all like women to feel."

She said “all the women and men of the Met are outraged at what has happened and they’re working as hard as they can to get justice for Sarah”.

“In that context, none of us would have wanted to see the scenes we saw at the end of yesterday’s events,” she added.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has said the death of Sarah Everard must “unite us in determination” to drive out violence against women and girls.

The British prime minister will chair a meeting of the Crime and Justice Taskforce today to look at what action needs to be taken to ensure the UK’s streets are safe.

Metropolitan Police chief Ms Dick is expected to attend the meeting along with English Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill, British home secretary Priti Patel and Robert Buckland.

Mr Johnson will use it to discuss his government’s strategy on violence against women, securing safer streets, rape prosecutions and the criminal justice system. Ahead of the meeting, he said: “Like everyone who saw it, I was deeply concerned about the footage from Clapham Common on Saturday night.

“I have spoken with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner who has committed to reviewing how this was handled and the home secretary has also commissioned HM Inspectorate of Constabulary to conduct a lessons learned review into the policing of the event.

“Tomorrow I will chair a meeting of the Government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce to look at what further action we need to take to protect women and ensure our streets are safe.

“The death of Sarah Everard must unite us in determination to drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to protect and defend them.”

Earlier yesterday, Home Secretary Ms Patel asked the Chief Inspector of Constabulary to conduct a “lessons learned” review into the events.

Ms Patel spoke with Ms Dick, having received her report into the police’s actions at the vigil.

But “in the interest of confidence in policing” Ms Patel asked Thomas Winsor to conduct an independent review into what happened, a Government source told the PA news agency.

Ms Dick has faced calls to resign after the clashes in which her force’s officers were seen grabbing several women and leading them away in handcuffs.

The Metropolitan Police later said four people were arrested for public order and coronavirus regulation breaches.

Three of those – including a man and two women – were arrested on suspicion of breaching the Health Protection Regulation and have been reported for consideration of a fixed-penalty notice.

A fourth person – a woman in her teens – was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and has been released under police investigation.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called on Ms Dick to resign, while Women’s Equality Party co-founder Catherine Mayer said her position was “untenable”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the London police commissioner should not quit, but condemned the policing on Saturday as “wrong”.

He told reporters: “I was very disturbed to see the police action. I think it was wrong and I am pleased it is now going to be reviewed.”

