London police chief Cressida Dick steps down over ‘culture of racism, sexism’ in the force

CRESSIDA DICK, the first female commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, announced her resignation last night , saying she had been forced out by the Mayor of London.

The country’s most senior police officer had been under pressure following a string of scandals, but resigned last night after Sadiq Khan said he was “not satisfied” with her plans to change the culture at Scotland Yard.

The resignation also comes at a sensitive time with the Met midway through the “partygate” investigation which could see Prime Minister Boris Johnson fined for breaking lockdown rules as soon as the end of the month.

Sources suggested the mayor had not intended to force the commissioner’s hand and had been taken aback by her decision to leave.

In her statement, Ms Dick, who led the force since 2017, said: “It is clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice.”

Her resignation is understood to have come as a shock to the Home Office. Sources said officials would now press City Hall for an explanation over the departure.

Labour sources said that Keir Starmer had also not been informed of Ms Dick’s departure in advance.

One former Scotland Yard commissioner, Paul Stephenson, accused the mayor of “political opportunism” and “grandstanding”.

Mr Khan said on Wednesday that he wanted Ms Dick to come up with a plan within “days and weeks” to rid the force of sexism, racism and homophobia following a series of scandals.

Just hours before her departure Ms Dick had insisted, “I have absolutely no intention of going.” However following an exchange with Mr Khan yesterday afternoon, Ms Dick (61) said it was clear he no longer had confidence in her ability to deliver the change needed in the force.

She said she had agreed to stay on in the role temporarily until her successor was appointed.

Mr Khan, who until recently was understood to have a good relationship with the commissioner, had said he was not satisfied Ms Dick – the first female and openly gay head of Scotland Yard – was doing enough to root out racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny in the ranks. The force has been dogged by several controversies which critics say pointed to a rotten culture.

Last week a police watchdog report revealed officers at Charing Cross police station had shared social media messages in which they had joked about rape and killing black children.

The force also failed to root out Wayne Couzens, the police officer known as “the Rapist” who went on to murder Sarah Everard. Officers were also investigated for sharing images of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp.

The Met commissioner was asked to submit a report outlining her vision for driving through change, which was due to be discussed at a meeting around 4.30pm yesterday.

Ms Dick is said to have submitted a letter a few pages long outlining her plans but Mr Khan considered that the proposals fell far short of what he had expected.

While the pair did not speak directly yesterday afternoon, the mayor’s displeasure was communicated to Ms Dick and she then concluded that he no longer had confidence in her leadership and offered her resignation.

Boris Johnson last night paid tribute to Ms Dick. He said she “has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades.

“I thank her for her role protecting the public and making our streets safer.”

Meanwhile, Tory MPs may have to “put country before party” by voting with the opposition to bring down Mr Johnson if he has lied to parliament, John Major said.

The former Conservative PM expanded on his warning that MPs have “a duty” to act, if dishonesty is shattering public trust in politics.

If Mr Johnson wins a likely no-confidence vote among his MPs, the only route to removing him will be a confidence vote on the Commons floor – which can only succeed if several dozen Tory MPs rebel.

Mr Major declined to pre-judge the police inquiry into the No 10 parties, arguing it is better to “wait and see” if the prime minister has “given an accurate version of what

happened”.

