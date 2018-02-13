News Britain

Tuesday 13 February 2018

London City Airport reopens after World War II bomb removed

Ministry of Defence handout photo dated 12/02/18 of Royal Navy bomb disposal divers in King V George Dock close to London City Airport which has been closed, as they work to lift an unexploded Second World War bomb discovered in the dock. PO Phot Owen Cooban/Royal Navy/MoD/Crown copyright/PA Wire
Ministry of Defence handout photo dated 12/02/18 of Royal Navy bomb disposal divers in King V George Dock close to London City Airport which has been closed, as they work to lift an unexploded Second World War bomb discovered in the dock. PO Phot Owen Cooban/Royal Navy/MoD/Crown copyright/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

London's City Airport reopened and was operating as usual on Tuesday, the airport said, after a World War Two bomb which was found nearby was safely removed from the River Thames.

All flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-metre exclusion zone was also put in place.

"The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police," Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement.

"As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday." 

Reuters

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News